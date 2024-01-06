Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
COLLETTE Visit Magical Rhine & Moselle Rivers
Advertise With Us

Solon opens Johnson County Sheriff’s Office Substation

The Johnson County Sheriff's Office is opening a substation in Solon
By Libbie Randall
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 7:06 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOLON, Iowa (KCRG) - 223 South Iowa Street in Solon has housed many different city groups. Its new role comes from the city’s idea to further expand its relationship with law enforcement.

“How do we create a spot for them to do their work, be a presence in our community, and help support them?” said City Administrator Cami Rasmussen.

Now, this building will be a place for Johnson County Sheriff’s Deputies to do a large part of their job ; it’s the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office Substation.

“Having a location further out in the county gives us a place to do more paperwork, do data transfers from our cameras, meet with the community if we need to take a report,” said Johnson County Sheriff Brad Kunkel.

This is the second of it’s kind in the county. Tiffin has had a designated space in their city hall for similar work.

Like Tiffin, Solon has seen a lot of growth that calls for an extension like this. Also like Tiffin, Solon does not have its own city police department.

“It’s a sign of the commitment that we have to policing the community and that Solon has to public safety,” said Sheriff Kunkel.

Not only will it allow more convenience for both sheriff’s deputies and Solon residents, it will also help with response time in the area and efficiency.

“The bulk of what we do in law enforcement any more is digital. The need to be at our physical Sheriff’s Office is getting less and less as time goes by, so we can do more of our work from our cars or out in the community,” said Sheriff Kunkel.

Solon will hold an open house at the new substation on Saturday from 1 to 3 p.m.

While the location is already fully operational, the open house is for anyone who wants to see inside and to ask any questions they might have.

Copyright 2024 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police respond to Perry High School in Perry, Iowa., Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024. Police say there...
Sixth-grade student dead, five others hurt in shooting at Perry, Iowa high school; suspect is dead
Long time Cedar Rapids football coach Jim Dostal has died.
Longtime Cedar Rapids football coach dies at 59
Police respond to Perry High School in Perry, Iowa., Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024. Police say there...
WATCH: Officials hold press conference on Perry shooting
Police say one of the victims is in the hospital in critical condition but is expected to...
Daughter of Perry High School principal injured in shooting gives update on his condition
Shoppers across the country are lining up to get their hands on an exclusive line of Stanley...
Release of limited-edition Stanley cups is causing chaos at Target stores

Latest News

Johnson County Sheriff's Office opening new substation in Solon
Johnson County Sheriff's Substation in Solon
Students at Jefferson High School in Cedar Rapids addressed fears following the shooting at...
Cedar Rapids students react to Perry shooting
Perry School District, City of Perry and AEA discuss shooting at Perry High School
Perry Schools, City, AEA Discuss Latest
Jefferson students react to Perry shooting
Jefferson High School students react to Perry shooting