Solon opens Johnson County Sheriff’s Office Substation

SOLON, Iowa (KCRG) - 223 South Iowa Street in Solon has housed many different city groups. Its new role comes from the city’s idea to further expand its relationship with law enforcement.

“How do we create a spot for them to do their work, be a presence in our community, and help support them?” said City Administrator Cami Rasmussen.

Now, this building will be a place for Johnson County Sheriff’s Deputies to do a large part of their job ; it’s the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office Substation.

“Having a location further out in the county gives us a place to do more paperwork, do data transfers from our cameras, meet with the community if we need to take a report,” said Johnson County Sheriff Brad Kunkel.

This is the second of it’s kind in the county. Tiffin has had a designated space in their city hall for similar work.

Like Tiffin, Solon has seen a lot of growth that calls for an extension like this. Also like Tiffin, Solon does not have its own city police department.

“It’s a sign of the commitment that we have to policing the community and that Solon has to public safety,” said Sheriff Kunkel.

Not only will it allow more convenience for both sheriff’s deputies and Solon residents, it will also help with response time in the area and efficiency.

“The bulk of what we do in law enforcement any more is digital. The need to be at our physical Sheriff’s Office is getting less and less as time goes by, so we can do more of our work from our cars or out in the community,” said Sheriff Kunkel.

Solon will hold an open house at the new substation on Saturday from 1 to 3 p.m.

While the location is already fully operational, the open house is for anyone who wants to see inside and to ask any questions they might have.

