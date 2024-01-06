Perry school leaders address when school will reopen, resources available

PERRY, Iowa (KCRG) - School and community leaders in Perry say they’re focused on providing space and resources for healing in the hours and days after a shooting that injured three staff members and four teenage students, and left one sixth-grader dead Thursday morning. The 17-year-old student who opened fire also died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot.

In a press conference Friday afternoon, Perry Community School District Superintendent Clark Wicks credited active shooter training with giving students and staff the skills to react quickly when the shooting began Thursday morning. “Our kids, our staff, our administrators, did a tremendous job of getting out of the building in a very very quick way,” said Wicks,

He called Perry High School Principal Dan Marburger, one of the staff members shot and injured in the attack, a hero, and said Marburger and other staff took action that made a big difference in helping students get out safely.

On Friday, 80 Perry School District staff members attended a stress management session, and more than 200 students and families took advantage of counseling services. Experts offered advice to parents, as Perry students continue to try to cope with the tragedy. “People grieve and respond to grief differently. What we really want to make sure you’re paying attention to is if there’s any behavioral changes,” said Stacey Warren, a clinical social worker with Heartland Area Education Agency.

Counseling services will be available again on Saturday, from 10am-3pm at the Perry Public Library.

Wicks says classes at Perry High School are canceled through at least next week, because cleanup and repairs are needed before students can come back. “We want the students to be able to come in here and see that it looks like Perry High School,” says Wicks. “We have resilient people, and we are going to provide a safe and inviting atmosphere like we have been each and every day up to this point.”

Elementary and middle school students in the Perry Community School District will return to school next Friday at the earliest. Until classes resume, the district plans to offer a grab and go lunch each day 11am-12:30pm at Perry Elementary.

Perry Mayor Dirk Cavanaugh said there has been an account set up for people who want to give monetary donations to help victims. It’s at the Raccoon Valley Bank in Perry. People who wanted to make other donations could reach out to joyce.scott@g.perry.k12.ia.us.

