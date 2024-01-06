New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu joins Nikki Haley on the campaign trail in Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) -New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu joined Nikki Haley at two campaign stops in Des Moines Friday, KCCI’s Amanda Rooker reported. Sununu endorsed Haley in December.

Sununu told a crowd in New Hampshire on Wednesday that Haley will “shock everyone in Iowa with a strong second,” according to The Washington Post.

When asked about those comments during a campaign stop in Iowa Friday, Sununu answered that Haley finishing second on caucus night “would be great” but said he did not “want to set any expectations.”

“We’re all hopeful. We all want our candidates to do as best as they possibly can,” Sununu continued. “We don’t want to set any unrealistic expectations. I think she can do it. I think it’s possible.”

On January 15th, Iowa Republicans will meet to decide their preferred candidate for president, following the tradition of small local gatherings where neighbors and strangers can stand up to show their support for a particular candidate and persuade others to join them.

Sununu also said both New Hampshire and Iowa are “very good at delivering surprises.”

“Who knows what’s actually going to happen here? It’s the Iowa caucus. That’s the amazing part about it. It’s all about who comes out to vote,” Sununu said.

