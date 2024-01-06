Mount Vernon sweeps Williamsburg in WaMaC matchup

Mount Vernon, Iowa (KCRG) - The Mount Vernon Girls Basketball Team won 52-39 while The Mount Vernon Boys Basketball Team got the win 47-32

The Mount Vernon Girls Basketball Team improve to 11-0 (7-0) and will host Clear-Creek Amana on January 9th.

The Mount Vernon Boys Basketball Team record is now 8-2 (4-0) and travel to Clear-Creek Amana on January 9th.

The Williamsburg Girls Basketball Team drops to 5-4 (3-3) and visit Mid-Prairie on January 8th.

The Williamsburg Boys Basketball Team drops to 5-2 (3-2) and play on the road at Mid-Prairie on January 8th.

