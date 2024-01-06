Marion Fire Department responded to a Friday evening fire

MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - Just before 7:30 p.m. on Friday the Marion Fire Department went to 439 Lindale Dr in response to a commercial fire alarm. At the scene, crews located a small kitchen fire in a third-floor apartment. Thanks to the buiding’s sprinkler system, the fire was contained. The sprinkler system also prevented the fire from causing more smoke and fire damage.

The Marion Police Department helped the Marion Fire Department evacuate the apartment complex. Residents were let back into the building once the fire was extinguished. There were no injuries due to the incident.

Area Ambulance Service and the Cedar Rapids Fire Department also helped the Marion Fire Department during the incident. The fire was the result of an accident.

