Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
COLLETTE Visit Magical Rhine & Moselle Rivers
Advertise With Us

Learn about great sources of fiber in this week’s Fareway Cooking Segment

Learn about great sources of fiber in this week's Fareway Cooking Segment
By Caitlyn Ferin
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 11:23 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Caitlyn Ferin shares her knowledge of great sources of fiber in this Week’s Fareway Cooking Segment.

Less than 5% of the population meets the fiber recommendations. Fiber is important because it decreases the risk of chronic diseases. Therefore, when you’re grocery shopping make sure to look for whole grain on the ingredient list. Choose whole grains when you can, brown and wild rice or whole wheat flour. You can also experiment with ancient grains like millet, barley, and quinoa.

Copyright 2024 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say one of the victims is in the hospital in critical condition but is expected to...
Daughter of Perry High School principal injured in shooting gives update on his condition
Police respond to Perry High School in Perry, Iowa., Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024. Police say there...
6th grader who died during Perry High School shooting identified
Impacts from snowfall could begin Monday into Tuesday.
Multiple rounds of wintry weather of varying intensity ahead for Eastern Iowa
Police respond to Perry High School in Perry, Iowa., Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024. Police say there...
Sixth-grade student dead, five others hurt in shooting at Perry, Iowa high school; suspect is dead
Your First Alert of Impacts within the Next 5 Days
An active wintry pattern brings multiple snow chances

Latest News

Learn about great sources of fiber in this week's Fareway Cooking Segment
Learn about great sources of fiber in this week's Fareway Cooking Segment
Police probe UK Post Office for accusing over 700 employees of theft. The culprit was an IT...
Police probe UK Post Office for accusing over 700 employees of theft. The culprit was an IT glitch
A woman in her 90s is rescued alive 5 days after Japan's deadly earthquake
A woman in her 90s is rescued alive 5 days after Japan’s deadly earthquake
Shia LaBeouf converts to Catholicism after being confirmed at New Year’s Eve Mass
Shia LaBeouf converts to Catholicism after being confirmed at New Year’s Eve Mass