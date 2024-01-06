Learn about great sources of fiber in this week’s Fareway Cooking Segment

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Caitlyn Ferin shares her knowledge of great sources of fiber in this Week’s Fareway Cooking Segment.

Less than 5% of the population meets the fiber recommendations. Fiber is important because it decreases the risk of chronic diseases. Therefore, when you’re grocery shopping make sure to look for whole grain on the ingredient list. Choose whole grains when you can, brown and wild rice or whole wheat flour. You can also experiment with ancient grains like millet, barley, and quinoa.

Copyright 2024 KCRG. All rights reserved.