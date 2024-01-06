Show You Care
Jefferson High School students react to Perry shooting

“I think it’s sad that we can’t feel safe in school.”
KCRG-TV9 News First at 4
By Abigail Kurten
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 6:24 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Counsellors in Perry say more than 200 students... and 80-staff... took part today in mental health support groups at the local library. It’s an effort to help families and staff heal. In Cedar Rapids, students say they’re concerned about school safety.

“It was very surprising, I think it’s sad that we can’t feel safe in school.” Said Jefferson High School 11th grader Leslie Hicks. She said that while she doesn’t feel unsafe on campus, incidents like these make her nervous for the future.

”It just kind of made me nervous because anything can happen at any moment. And it just kind of opened my eyes a little bit to the world around me.” Hicks said.

10th Grader Eli Tonkollie worries that situations like this can re-traumatize students previously exposed to death or violence.

“Death news, or like a shooting news, it gets concerning for people who actually have that emotion and people who have actually been through things like this. It gets really emotional for them because they know what it feels like.” said Tonkollie.

Since 1999′s Columbine High School Shooting, the Washington Post reports there have been almost 400 school shootings, which Jefferson students say is a disheartening number.

But their biggest concern was how close the shooting was to their own community.

“With it happening in Iowa, that’s when it gets really more concerning. Because, that’s really close.” said Tonkollie.

“Even if it necessarily didn’t happen around that area, it can make other schools iffy about their child’s safety.” said Hicks.

But students say the community has rallied together to support those affected by Thursday’s violence.

“Some of my friends made the post about it, like “Pray for Perry” and all that... And I think that’s what I think it should be and we should all come together at this time.” said Tonkollie.

All the students KCRG spoke with say despite Jefferson’s emphasis on school safety, they believe there isn’t much else staff can do to prevent tragedies like these from happening.

Copyright 2024 KCRG. All rights reserved.

