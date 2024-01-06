Show You Care
Iowa women’s wrestling wins NWCA national title

Clarissa Chun and the Hawkeyes won four duals in two days at the UNI-Dome to earn a NWCA...
Clarissa Chun and the Hawkeyes won four duals in two days at the UNI-Dome to earn a NWCA national title
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 5:05 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - With four wins in two days, the Iowa Hawkeyes clinched their first NWCA national dual title at the UNI-Dome.

The No. 2 seed Hawkeyes needed a passivity point in the final dual to beat No. 1 seed North Central.

Bonus points wins by Sterling Dias and Marlynne Deedee gave Iowa enough of a cushion to edge North Central.

After the win, Iowa head coach Clarissa Chun praised Deedee and Jaycee Foeller, who earned the passivity point after a decision loss.

“It was a very competitive match and to have two have two top programs battling is what is good for the sport,” Chun said. “Without Marlynne’s pin or Jaycee’s passivity point who knows what could have happened. Any team can win on any given day and today was our day.”

“This is what we want for women’s wrestling.”

Iowa 21, North Central 20

101 – No. 2 Sterling Dias (I) tech. fall No. 3 Maddie Avila (N), 11-0

109 – No. 2 Ava Bayless dec. (I) Jaslynn Gallegos (N), 5-5

116 – No. 2 Sydney Petzinger (N) dec. No. 3 Brianna Gonzalez (I), 8-4

123 – No. 1 Amani Jones (N) dec. No. 2 Felicity Taylor (I), 12-3

130 – No. 6 Salome Walker (N) dec. No. 10 Emily Frost (I), 8-2

136 – No. 1 Yele Aycock (N) dec. Lilly Luft (I), 6-2

143 – No. 1 Reese Larramendy (I) Alara Boyd (N)

155 – No. 1 Marlynne Deede (I) fall No. 4 London Houston (N), 1:38

170 – No. 1 Kylie Welker (I) dec. Yelena Makoyed (N), 11-3

191 – Traeh Haynes (N) dec. Jaycee Foeller (I), 6-1

