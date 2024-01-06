Show You Care
Former FBI Special agent and hostage negotiator weighs in on Perry High School shooting

By Brian Tabick
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 10:20 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
PERRY, Iowa (KCRG) - A former FBI Special Agent and crisis Negotiator said it was becoming more important for schools, businesses, and even churches to be aware of people who may use violence to strike back against perceived injustices.

Dr. Gregory Vecchi with SafeDefend said school shooters were often giving messages or signals of what they plan to do before they carry out the shooting. He said there needed to be a better plan in place before the shooting happened.

“I have two sons, and I know people who have that have been affected by these,” said Vecchi.

Dr. Vecchi was a Chief of the FBI’s Behavioral Science Unit and an FBI Crisis Hostage Negotiator. He said he has seen incidents like the shooting at Perry High School before.

“It’s really devastating,” he said.

Vecchi now works for the company “SafeDefend” which offers services it said will make schools and workplaces safer. His focus is on prevention; it’s something he said doesn’t always get enough attention.

“What’s the grievance, and why didn’t anybody figure it out,” said Vecchi. “That’s a process that doesn’t happen in like two seconds. It takes days, weeks, months, and sometimes years.”

Vecchi pointed to social media posts made by 17-year-old Dylan Butler prior to the shooting taking place. Law enforcement said it was now investigating “a large volume of social media evidence.”

“I would say every workplace, every school, every church, should have an established and trained threat assessment team,” said Vecchi. “They’d be trained to actually be able to assess this behavior and make sense of it,” he said.

On top of prevention and setting up these assessment teams, Vecchi said it was important to teach everyone to call for help if they see something suspicious.

“You have to train everyone else on just the importance of reporting any unusual behavior without judgment,” said Vecchi.

