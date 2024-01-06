Show You Care
Flurries on Saturday and more snow chances next week

Flurries on Saturday and more snow chances next week
By Hannah Messier
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 6:44 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -It was a cloudy and chilly morning with a few flurries also outside the window. Temperatures were in the upper 20s and low 30s across Eastern Iowa.

Saturday & Sunday

This afternoon we’ll have a mostly cloudy sky with highs in the mid-30s and a few flurries can’t be ruled out. Flurries are possible overnight as well with lows in the mid to upper 20s. Sunday we’ll be mostly cloudy and in the 30s.

Flurries on Saturday and more snow chances next week(KCRG-TV 9 First Alert Storm Team)

The Week Ahead

Snow and wind are possible at the beginning of the week as a low-pressure system travels through the Midwest. The best chance for snow is Monday night and into the day on Tuesday. Wednesday looks quiet before another round of snow moves in for the end of the week. Highs will be in the 30s through Wednesday, but temperatures will likely drop into the teens and 20s beginning Thursday.

Flurries on Saturday and more snow chances next week(KCRG-TV 9First Alert Storm Team)

