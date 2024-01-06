An active wintry pattern brings multiple snow chances

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The weekend is upon us; overall, we are looking for a continuation of quiet weather. If last week were described in one word it would be “Gray”. The next 9 days will be described as “Active” We have not seen much wintry weather yet, but that changes in the days ahead, beginning tonight.

A storm system moves to the south of the state tonight. It will however be close enough to bring a chance for a light snow shower or flurry, especially across the central and southern zones. Saturday’s daytime hours remain as we have seen during the previous days this week with mostly cloudy skies and light wind. Much the same is expected on Saturday night and Sunday as well. An additional chance for light snow showers and flurries could move through eastern Iowa from Saturday evening through Sunday morning. Accumulations from both of these systems remain on the light side amounting to a dusting to 1″ at most. While any impacts remain minor remember even light snow can cause slick road conditions.

Attention then turns to a storm moving into the Midwest later on Monday and Tuesday. Currently, this system is moving onshore in the British Columbia province of Canada. As it gets close to the Pacific Northwest more and more data will give the First Alert Storm Team a better handle on the track of the storm which will lead to being able to make an accurate forecast on timing and precipitation type and amount. At this point, a rain-snow mix will develop later on Monday followed by a transition to some snow Monday night. Snow continues through Tuesday morning making roads slick. In addition, the winds increase as the storm moves through. Sustained winds of 20-30 mph with gusts higher than 40 mph possible. This will cause reduced visibility regardless of how much snow falls.

There are more chances for snow next week, Wednesday night into Thursday and Friday into Friday night. The First Alert Storm team will continue to track these for potential snow accumulation and travel impacts A shift toward much colder, below-normal temperatures by the end of next week, with lows in the single digits and highs in the Teens. Have a great night and a safe weekend.

