UNI gets much-needed win against Evansville
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 10:44 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - With five double-digit scorers leading the way, the UNI Panthers broke their nine-game losing streak, beating Evansville 82-52.
In her first basketball game at UNI, Emily Holterhaus, who plays volleyball at UNI, scored 11 points in 12 minutes,
The Panthers jumped out to a 16-3 lead with five early points by Maya McDermott, who finished with 10. The Panthers only made seven of 25 shots from three-point range. UNI allowed only 17 made shots.
Kaybe Laybe led the way for UNI with 15 points, while Maggie Hartwig led the Purple Aces with 18.
UNI moves to 2-9 overall. 1-1 in MVC play.
