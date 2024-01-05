Show You Care
Teenager in West Des Moines charged with threat of terrorism for threats to school

Lakeeve Fort
Lakeeve Fort(kcrg)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 3:38 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - An 18-year-old student from a school in the West Des Moines area is now charged with threat of terrorism.

In a press release, West Des Moines Police say they’ve taken reports of comments made in person and online in support of the suspect who carried out the deadly shooting at Perry High School on Thursday.

“This heinous act targeted children and educators, who should feel a sense of safety and security while attending their local schools,” the release from West Des Moines Police stated. “Like all of you, the West Des Moines Police Department stands in solidarity with the victims, the City of Perry, and all who were affected by this immense tragedy.”

Police say on Thursday night, they started to take reports of social media comments made by a specific person that threatened a school. Police worked with the FBI as they started to investigate and find that person.

Around 6:45 p.m. Thursday West Des Moines detectives arrested Lakeeve Fort for the threat of terrorism.

West Des Moines Police ask anyone who sees, hears or knows of threats to contact them or your local authorities, and say they have no tolerance for threats.

“The West Des Moines Police Department would like to take this opportunity to remind anyone who engages in or considers making threatening comments of violence towards others in any fashion , will be held legally accountable... Keeping our community safe and secure is our top priority. We will work tirelessly to make sure our shcools, businesses, and neighborhoods are protected from such threats and violent actions.”

