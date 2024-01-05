Seminole Valley Park in Cedar Rapids vandalized

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - In a message on their Facebook page, the City of Cedar Rapids announced that they would be taking preventative action after Seminole Valley Park was extensively vandalized.

Officials say that the gate to the park will now be locked during winter months after cars and trucks vandalized the area.

They say that the park will remain open, but that visitors will have to park and walk in.

