Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Magical Rhine and Moselle Rivers
Advertise With Us

Seminole Valley Park in Cedar Rapids vandalized

They say that the park will remain open, but that visitors will have to park and walk in.
They say that the park will remain open, but that visitors will have to park and walk in.(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 8:25 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - In a message on their Facebook page, the City of Cedar Rapids announced that they would be taking preventative action after Seminole Valley Park was extensively vandalized.

Officials say that the gate to the park will now be locked during winter months after cars and trucks vandalized the area.

They say that the park will remain open, but that visitors will have to park and walk in.

Copyright 2024 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police respond to Perry High School in Perry, Iowa., Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024. Police say there...
Sixth-grade student dead, five others hurt in shooting at Perry, Iowa high school; suspect is dead
Police are investigating a bank robbery at the Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust Wednesday morning.
Police investigate robbery at Cedar Rapids bank
Cedar Rapids police
Man dies in medical emergency outside Taft Middle School in Cedar Rapids
Cedar Rapids Police say the incident started at 6:24 a.m. and came to a stop in the 5600 block...
Subject named, new details released in officer-involved shooting in Cedar Rapids
Avery Doherty
FBI joins investigation into missing Ames girl

Latest News

Linn-Mar and Tipton schools hope to prevent violence before it happens
Eastern Iowa schools reflect on school safety measures after Perry shooting
Luttreal Allen
Nearly two years after assault that turned deadly, Waterloo police arrest man in murder case
6th Grader Killed, 5 Wounded in Perry High School Shooting
6th Grader Killed, 5 Wounded in Perry High School Shooting
FILE – Republican presidential candidate former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson speaks during the...
WATCH: Iowa Town Hall with Asa Hutchinson