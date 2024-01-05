Republican presidential candidates respond to Perry school shooting

DES MOINES, Iowa (CNN) - Republican presidential candidates in Iowa responded to the shooting in Perry on Thursday.

It comes a week and a half before the Iowa caucuses.

Ron DeSantis spoke about Perry during a CNN town hall Thursday night in Des Moines.

He pointed out previous gun safety measures implemented in Florida’s schools following the 2018 Parkland school shooting.

One voter asked DeSantis how he would address school shootings without taking away gun rights.

He said he wants more behavioral threat assessments for early interventions.

“The physical safety should not be an issue with our schools, and parents need to have confidence in that,” DeSantis said. “So I think what we will do is support efforts like I did in Florida: school resource officers, help with hardening, but also help identify students exhibiting really problematic behavior.”

Nikki Haley also spoke on the issue at her own CNN town hall in Des Moines. She said there are two solutions to addressing school shootings: mental health and security in schools.

“It is time that we deal with this in the way that we should deal with this,” she said. “Instead of living in fear, let’s do something about it. We have got to deal with the cancer that is mental health. We have to. We have to secure our schools the same way we secure our airports and our courthouses.”

Vivek Ramaswamy was also campaigning in Iowa when the shooting happened.

He said he canceled his event and converted it to a prayer with an open conversation about gun violence.

