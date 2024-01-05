WATCH LIVE: Perry Community School District, City of Perry address school shooting

PERRY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Perry Community School District, the City of Perry, and the Heartland Area Education Agency are addressing the shooting at Perry High School.

It comes as investigators released new details from Thursday’s school shooting. Investigators identified the 6th grader killed in the shooting as 11 year-old Ahmir Jolliff. Investigators also now say two additional staff were hurt in the shooting, bringing the total hurt to 7, including four students and the school’s principal.

The three organizations gathered Friday afternoon at Hotel Pattee in Perry to discuss who they’re working together in light of the shooting on Thursday.

Watch live as they address the community resources working together to help students, parents, and staff.

