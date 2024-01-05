Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
COLLETTE Visit Magical Rhine & Moselle Rivers
Advertise With Us

WATCH LIVE: Perry Community School District, City of Perry address school shooting

By KCRG Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 3:52 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PERRY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Perry Community School District, the City of Perry, and the Heartland Area Education Agency are addressing the shooting at Perry High School.

It comes as investigators released new details from Thursday’s school shooting. Investigators identified the 6th grader killed in the shooting as 11 year-old Ahmir Jolliff. Investigators also now say two additional staff were hurt in the shooting, bringing the total hurt to 7, including four students and the school’s principal.

The three organizations gathered Friday afternoon at Hotel Pattee in Perry to discuss who they’re working together in light of the shooting on Thursday.

Watch live as they address the community resources working together to help students, parents, and staff.

Copyright 2024 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police respond to Perry High School in Perry, Iowa., Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024. Police say there...
Sixth-grade student dead, five others hurt in shooting at Perry, Iowa high school; suspect is dead
Long time Cedar Rapids football coach Jim Dostal has died.
Longtime Cedar Rapids football coach dies at 59
Police respond to Perry High School in Perry, Iowa., Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024. Police say there...
WATCH: Officials hold press conference on Perry shooting
Shoppers across the country are lining up to get their hands on an exclusive line of Stanley...
Release of limited-edition Stanley cups is causing chaos at Target stores
Police say one of the victims is in the hospital in critical condition but is expected to...
Daughter of Perry High School principal injured in shooting gives update on his condition

Latest News

Lakeeve Fort
Teenager in West Des Moines charged with threat of terrorism for threats to school
Former President Trump, Nikki Haley and Vivek Ramaswamy will be holding campaign events this...
GOP Presidential candidates hold events in Iowa
After four months of service, the last Avelo Airlines flight from Dubuque to Las Vegas is...
Avelo Airlines discontinuing flights from Dubuque to Las Vegas
The Cedar Rapids Community School District says engineers are working to fix structural issues...
East dome at Taft reopens for students following repairs