Northwest Cedar Rapids Apartment evacuation highlights affordable housing needs

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - 24 families are now searching for new homes after the city deemed three of the five buildings at a Northwest Cedar Rapids apartment complex unsafe.

City documents showed cracks in the walls, uneven floors, and sagging ceilings at the Westhill Village Apartments, but finding new affordable housing isn’t going to be easy.

Linda Petersen had all her belongings packed and ready to be moved on Thursday. After receiving the letter that her two-bedroom apartment was no longer safe to live in, she quickly found a new 1-bedroom apartment, but that meant downsizing.

“I still have not been able to sleep at night,” she said. “I’m up walking, and my mind just keeps running. It won’t shut off at night.”

Petersen was still waiting for approval of her new place, but if she is accepted, she may be one of the lucky ones. 23 other families at the complex need to find a place to live in what Linn County called a tight market.

“There are probably not a lot of units available for the people that are seeking units,” said Ashley Balius, the Linn County Director of Community Outreach and Assistance.

Balius said the pandemic and 2020 derecho have hit the housing market hard. The Alliance for Equitable Housing reports Linn County has a 1.3% vacancy rate for affordable rental units. It said a healthy market would have more than three times that.

“We have various action planning groups that are right now working through exactly what those issues mean and trying to figure out really specifically for this community, how we solve the problems that we are seeing in the community,” she said.

It’s work that would make more affordable housing available so people like Petersen have more options to find affordable housing.

“It is sad,” said Petersen. “Just a sad situation.”

