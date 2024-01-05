Iowa State freshmen five have impressed to start the season

AMES, Iowa (KCRG) - There’s plenty of new faces on the Iowa State women’s basketball roster. In addition to three transfers, the reigning Big 12 Champions have five freshman that have seen big minutes and significantly contributed to ISU starting conference play 2-0.

“I mean we’re not hanging banners for them yet,” Iowa State women’s basketball head coach Bill Fennelly joked.

Who knows how this freshman five class will shake out for the Cyclones, but they’ve impressive to start the season.

“I think number one they’re very skilled. They were very well-coached and they were raised the right way. They have a great appreciation for being a great teammate and playing here,” Fennelly added.

Through their first 13 games, three of ISU’s top five scorers are true freshman.

“I like to think of our team as a big puzzle. Each one of us has our own part and we do our thing,” freshman guard Arianna Jackson. “As more games come along, we’ve really meshed together well, especially the freshman class. I think it’s just knowing our role, knowing what we can do and what our teammates can do really helps us get in the right spots and helps us win games.”

They call themselves the ‘Swag Wag Five.’

“I do think their connection as five is huge. I do think that’s big for them. They have that support system that’s been grooming, growing and blooming way before they showed up on campus,” Fennelly said.

Each of them have played in all of Iowa’s States match ups this season and have all had breakout games. A big boost for this group was winning their Big 12 opener against Oklahoma State.

“I think it helped to have us start on a good game like that for a lot of the freshman, just to show us we can do this. This is not anything different than what we’ve been seeing. Physicality was a little different, pace was even faster I would say, but it’s to be expected as we continue to face Big 12 teams,” freshman forward Addy Brown said.

As they continue to grow as a unit, what has impressed Coach Fennelly about this young group is their poise.

“I guess I would steal what I heard Kyle Shanahan say about Brock Purdy. He walks the line between cocky and confident. That’s some of our freshman,” Fennelly said.

