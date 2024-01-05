Iowa GOP Chairman says Party is prepared for Caucus security issues

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa Republican Party chairman Jeff Kaufmann says his staff and thousands of volunteers will be ready for the 2024 Iowa caucuses.

“We’re practicing what happens with ‘Armageddon scenarios’ where we do have some of these bad actors interfere,” said Kaufmann.

“There is nothing that we can conceive of right now, there is nothing that we’re not prepared for that we’re going to be able to go ahead and push through.”

Security has been a major issue even before the Democratic Party’s disastrous Caucus night in 2020 when results were delayed three days as the Party tried to accurately tally results from the state’s 99 counties.

“The bad actor in 2020 was the DNC,” said Kaufmann, referring to the Democratic National Committee that some Iowa Democrats blame for making late demands in the way the Caucuses were run.

Kaufmann says the Republican National Committee (RNC) has given him “almost complete free will in terms of what we do as long as we’re within the RNC rules”.

“The RNC is on our side. The RNC isn’t fighting us,” he said.

But Republicans also had their issues in 2012 - when Mitt Romney was first declared the winner of the Iowa Caucuses only to see the results revised 16 days later. That revision gave Sen. Rick Santorum a 16-vote victory.

Caucus nights can quickly become complicated.

Kaufmann said the key to the 2024 strategy is training.

“We have five full-time staff doing nothing but training right now, non-stop,” he said.

“We are doing hundreds of trainings out there, we are leaving no stone unturned.”

Republicans will hold Caucuses at 1657 precincts across the state with almost 10,000 volunteers.

Even with that many people involved, Kaufmann said he’s assured of the integrity of Caucus results.

“You can be sitting in your precinct and actually see the results you just reported,” he said.

“There is nothing, no election, no contest, more transparent, more open, more auditable than the Iowa caucuses.”

“Can something go wrong? You bet, and I wake up in the middle of the night thinking of one other thing but we are making this as transparent as possible.”

