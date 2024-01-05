Show You Care
‘I wasn’t surprised about the ranking’ - Dubuque named most charitable city in Iowa

A national survey recently named Dubuque as the most charitable city in Iowa.
By Libbie Randall
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 6:40 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - According to a 2020 income-tax return analysis from Upgraded Points, just over 40 percent of Dubuque’s tax returns included charitable contributions. The total amount of charitable contributions comes out to over $44 million, citywide.

Bobbi Earles with the Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque says those donations and the ranking as the most charitable city in Iowa are a reflection of the community as a whole.

“We live in a part of the country where we look at community members as friends and neighbors. So when there’s a need, an opportunity, or a gap, we really work together to address it,” said Earles.

These donations continue to benefit organizations like the Crescent Community Health Center.

“We saw about a 15 percent increase in our charitable contributions year-on-year in the past 990 season, but it’s important to note we also have other revenues such as patient service revenues, we also have an on-site pharmacy that does provide a revenue stream,” said Gary Collins with the Crescent Community Health Center.

While this ranking is an accomplishment as well as an affirmation for the city, leaders say they plan to do even more to continue growing charitable donations.

“What we’ve seen over the last year is when a nonprofit is really faced with a challenge we have donors, businesses, community members who really rally to make sure they can address that need,” said Earles.

