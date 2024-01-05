Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
COLLETTE Visit Magical Rhine & Moselle Rivers
Advertise With Us

Gray TV holding Caucus Virtual Town Halls with 3 presidential candidates

Nikki Haley, left, Ryan Binkley, middle, and Vivek Ramaswamy, right, all plan to participate...
Nikki Haley, left, Ryan Binkley, middle, and Vivek Ramaswamy, right, all plan to participate in Gray's Virtual Caucus Town Hall series.(Gray TV)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 4:48 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Gray TV is hosting three more virtual town halls ahead of the Iowa Caucuses, where we’ll be asking the candidates your questions.

The three candidates we’ll be interviewing are Nikki Haley, Ryan Binkley and Vivek Ramaswamy. Each virtual town hall will have Iowa Political Director Dave Price sit down and ask the candidate various questions.

  • Haley’s virtual town hall is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 11.
  • Binkley’s virtual town hall is scheduled for 1:15 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 12.
  • Ramaswamy’s virtual town hall is scheduled for 3 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 12.

You’ll be able to watch each virtual town hall live on this website and the station’s streaming apps.

Gray has already done virtual town halls with candidates Ron DeSantis and Asa Hutchinson. Follow the links below to see those.

Copyright 2024 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police respond to Perry High School in Perry, Iowa., Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024. Police say there...
Sixth-grade student dead, five others hurt in shooting at Perry, Iowa high school; suspect is dead
Long time Cedar Rapids football coach Jim Dostal has died.
Longtime Cedar Rapids football coach dies at 59
Police respond to Perry High School in Perry, Iowa., Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024. Police say there...
WATCH: Officials hold press conference on Perry shooting
Shoppers across the country are lining up to get their hands on an exclusive line of Stanley...
Release of limited-edition Stanley cups is causing chaos at Target stores
Police say one of the victims is in the hospital in critical condition but is expected to...
Daughter of Perry High School principal injured in shooting gives update on his condition

Latest News

Police respond to Perry High School in Perry, Iowa., Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024. Police say there...
6th grader who died during Perry High School shooting identified
Police respond to Perry High School in Perry, Iowa., Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024. Police say there...
Perry Community School District, City of Perry address school shooting
Lakeeve Fort
Teenager in West Des Moines charged with threat of terrorism for threats to school
Former President Trump, Nikki Haley and Vivek Ramaswamy will be holding campaign events this...
GOP Presidential candidates hold events in Iowa