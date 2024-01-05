Eastern Iowa schools reflect on school safety measures after Perry shooting

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Thursday morning’s active shooting is serving as a an opportunity to reflect on the safety of students and staff for several Eastern Iowa schools.

“When something like this happens, it’s just that kind of, I don’t want to say wake-up call, but that timely reminder. That ‘Hey, if I’m at a movie theatre or some kind of public venue and something happens, what are my options? Where are my exits?’” said Linn-Mar High School School Resource Officer Tom Daubs.

Some of Linn-Mar High School’s current safety protections include locked school entrances, student and staff drills, an emergency response app, and threat assessment training.

But Officer Daubs says the school is open to more measures following Thursday’s shooting.

“Anything that we can put in place to keep kids and staff, adults safe, we’re going to look at doing that, I would hope.” said Daubs.

The Tipton Community School District is also using Thursday’s events as an opportunity to reflect on current safety measures, with Superintendent Jason Wester saying all three buildings in the district strive to find ways to prevent violence before it happens.

“Over the last few years, we’ve employed additional mental health supports at all of our buildings. So not only do we have school counselors, we have student family advocates, social worker type positions.” said Superintendent Jason Wester.

He also said funding from Governor Kim Reynold’s School Safety Bureau allowed them to secure entryways and update their camera system.

But most importantly, Officer Daubs says it’s crucial for those in schools to report anything out of the ordinary to a trusted adult or law enforcement officer.

“We want everybody to do their part because at the end of the day, we want everyone to be safe, especially those kids at school.” said Daubs.

He further explained that every school in the state had a safety audit done in the last year, and state funding is available to enhance or upgrade any security measures deemed unfit.

