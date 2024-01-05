East dome at Taft reopens for students following repairs

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - One of the Taft Middle School domes that had been closed for repairs is back open.

The district announced students are returning to the east dome, which houses the school’s cafeteria, auditorium and fine arts classrooms.

The domes at Taft and Harding Middle Schools were closed in October over safety concerns due to deteriorating wooden support beams.

Repairs remain underway at the Harding dome that houses the school’s cafeteria and fine arts classrooms. The district said repairs are expected to be completed in the next week or two.

Crews will next move on to make repairs to the other domes, which house the schools’ gymnasiums. Those repairs are expected to be completed by the end of February, weather permitting.

Taft had been using portable classrooms to accommodate students after the closure of the domes.

