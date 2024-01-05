Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Magical Rhine and Moselle Rivers
Advertise With Us

East dome at Taft reopens for students following repairs

Top Stories: January 5, 2024
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 11:35 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - One of the Taft Middle School domes that had been closed for repairs is back open.

The district announced students are returning to the east dome, which houses the school’s cafeteria, auditorium and fine arts classrooms.

The domes at Taft and Harding Middle Schools were closed in October over safety concerns due to deteriorating wooden support beams.

Repairs remain underway at the Harding dome that houses the school’s cafeteria and fine arts classrooms. The district said repairs are expected to be completed in the next week or two.

Crews will next move on to make repairs to the other domes, which house the schools’ gymnasiums. Those repairs are expected to be completed by the end of February, weather permitting.

Taft had been using portable classrooms to accommodate students after the closure of the domes.

Copyright 2024 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police respond to Perry High School in Perry, Iowa., Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024. Police say there...
Sixth-grade student dead, five others hurt in shooting at Perry, Iowa high school; suspect is dead
Long time Cedar Rapids football coach Jim Dostal has died.
Longtime Cedar Rapids football coach dies at 59
Police respond to Perry High School in Perry, Iowa., Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024. Police say there...
WATCH: Officials hold press conference on Perry shooting
Shoppers across the country are lining up to get their hands on an exclusive line of Stanley...
Release of limited-edition Stanley cups is causing chaos at Target stores
Linn County Public Health says at least half of Iowa Homes have radon levels higher than EPA...
Radon Action Month, experts warn about dangerous gas

Latest News

A small central Iowa community is reeling one day after a deadly school shooting.
Small central Iowa community still reeling after school shooting
Police say one of the victims is in the hospital in critical condition but is expected to...
Daughter of Perry High School principal injured in shooting gives update on his condition
Perry community holds vigil after school shooting
Community members hold vigils for victims of Perry school shooting
Johnson County Sheriff joined the show to talk security cameras
Everyday Iowa - Johnson Co Sheriff Brad Kunkel