Clouds stay with us, wintry precipitation is possiblenext week

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Low-level cloudiness is hard to break up this time of the year. The result through the weekend will be that we have seen more clouds than the sun this week.

The latest satellite and radar data. (KCRG)

A system comes to our south on Saturday which could bring a few flurries or a light snow shower with minimal impact. We continue to track potential wintry weather early next week. An area of low pressure moves from the Gulf of Alaska toward the Pacific Northwest. As this storm enters the United States we will get a lot more data, allowing models to get a better handle of what this system will do.

Winter Storm #1 (KCRG)

Right now rain/snow looks to develop Monday afternoon or evening. An area of low pressure moves from the Plains, through the Mississippi Valley into the Great Lakes through early Wednesday. Snow, with colder air, moves in on Tuesday with windy conditions. Compared to the past several model runs a trend is developing pushing this storm more toward the south and east. If this trend holds the heaviest snowfall accumulations could remain just out of the KCRG-TV 9 viewing area. This is why the exact track is important since a movement north or south can greatly affect snowfall totals. Windy conditions are almost guaranteed as this storm moves through the area. On Tuesday we are expecting sustained winds of 15-30 mph with gusts possibly topping 40 mph. Additional snow chances move in late next week with additional snow chances.

Winter Storm #2 (KCRG)

