Active weather pattern kicks in, with repeated chances for wintry weather

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - After a quieter period, we’ll have multiple disturbances over the next several days that could provide at least some precipitation.

One more relatively tranquil day is expected for Friday, with temperatures starting off a bit colder this morning in the low to mid 20s. Wind chills will be in the 10s, recovering toward the upper 20s to low 30s this afternoon as winds remain fairly light. Skies will generally stay cloudy today, though a few thinner areas are possible at times. Air temperatures hit the mid 30s for highs.

A storm system generally passes to our south later this evening into tonight, but it will be close enough to eastern Iowa that we could see a few snow showers move in from the south. Most of this activity would be in our central and southern zones, and likely to be very late this evening or overnight. Major impacts are unlikely, but some areas could receive a dusting of snow and a few slick spots overnight. Temperatures fall toward the mid 20s.

Most of Saturday will be spent dry, though we can’t rule out a flurry or two underneath mostly cloudy skies. Highs will inch toward the mid to upper 30s ahead of another disturbance that passes to our north. This brings a chance for some light snow showers again on Saturday evening and night, with the entire TV9 viewing area getting involved in the potential. This is another time where some fairly minor snow accumulations are possible where snow occurs; think on the order of a dusting to about half an inch. Watch out for a few slick spots late on Saturday night or even early Sunday morning before the sun comes up.

Sunday carries another break, with mostly cloudy skies and temperatures a few degrees cooler in the low to mid 30s for highs. Similarly, things should be dry into Sunday night with temperatures dipping into the 20s.

The storm system for early next week is still set to develop in the southern Plains, tracking to the east across the southern Ozarks before turning northeast toward the eastern Great Lakes. This roughly Memphis-to-Detroit path for the low has been increasingly consistent in recent computer models that we use to help make our forecasts, lending a little increased confidence on this outcome for early next week. The low strengthens as it moves northeast, creating areas of heavier precipitation and stronger winds.

For us in eastern Iowa, this system’s roughest impacts have the potential to just miss by a little bit but we won’t escape wintry weather entirely. A rain/snow mix or just snow will move into the state on Monday, with precipitation entering eastern Iowa later in the day in particular. Snow continues into Monday night and Tuesday morning, likely making for a tricky commute to work and school. The focus for additional precipitation may tend to shift outside of the TV9 viewing area as Tuesday goes on, closer to the track of the low.

Areas of the Midwest have the potential to see accumulating snow on Monday into Tuesday, including eastern Iowa. (KCRG)

Plan on some winter weather-related disruptions on Monday night into Tuesday with some snow accumulation and strong winds kicking in. Slick roadways will be possible, and it may be the first time some areas will need to get out the shovels this season. It’s still a little early to talk about specific amounts as a small track shift could make a notable difference, but stick with us on KCRG.com, KCRG-TV9, and the KCRG-TV9 First Alert Weather mobile app for additional updates as we head through the weekend.

There are more chances for snow to follow at the tail end of the 9-day forecast, with Wednesday night into Thursday providing the first such opportunity. Quick on its heels, another storm system could move into the region by Friday into Friday night. Timing and track on these systems, still many days away, could also yet change, but we’ll be watching these for potential snow accumulation as well.

Another factor of this change in weather pattern will be a shift toward colder temperatures generally. Highs and lows both trend below normal by the end of next week, with lows in the single digits and highs in the 10s.

