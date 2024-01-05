Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
COLLETTE Visit Magical Rhine & Moselle Rivers
Advertise With Us

6th grader who died during Perry High School shooting identified

Top Stories: January 6, 2024
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 4:44 PM CST|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PERRY, Iowa (KCRG) - Police have released the name of the 6th-grade student who was gunned down during a school shooting at Perry High School Thursday morning.

Police said 11-year-old Ahmir Jolliff had suffered three gunshot wounds and ruled his death a homicide.

The shooter was also confirmed to be 17-year-old Dylan Butler. Authorities say his death was determined to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

A total of seven other individuals were also injured during the attack. On Thursday authorities had reported only five others were injured. Three victims were school staff members and four are students. Police say Perry High School Principal Dan Marburger is one of those victims who suffered multiple gunshots. He remains in critical condition. Police said Marburger placed himself in harm’s way to protect his students. Marburger and two students remain hospitalized. The others had been treated and released.

The investigation is ongoing. Investigators will be reviewing social media evidence and conducting interviews with eyewitnesses and victims. DCI said it would hand the investigation over to the Dallas County Attorney’s Office to determine what additional course of action may be needed once the department finished its investigation.

Copyright 2024 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say one of the victims is in the hospital in critical condition but is expected to...
Daughter of Perry High School principal injured in shooting gives update on his condition
Impacts from snowfall could begin Monday into Tuesday.
Multiple rounds of wintry weather of varying intensity ahead for Eastern Iowa
Police respond to Perry High School in Perry, Iowa., Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024. Police say there...
Sixth-grade student dead, five others hurt in shooting at Perry, Iowa high school; suspect is dead
Police respond to Perry High School in Perry, Iowa., Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024. Police say there...
Perry Community School District, City of Perry address school shooting

Latest News

Top Stories: January 6, 2024
Top Stories: January 6, 2024
Peters is charged with homicide by vehicle, a class B felony, death or personal injuries, a...
Man sentenced to prison for 2022 fatal crash into Mississippi River
Mount Vernon basketball sweeps Williamsburg in WaMaC matchup
Mount Vernon basketball sweeps Williamsburg in WaMaC matchup
Cedar Falls' second half powers Tigers past Lions
Cedar Falls' second half powers Tigers past Lions
Clear Creek Amana girls improve to 9-0 with home victory over West Delaware
Clear Creek Amana girls improve to 9-0 with home victory over West Delaware