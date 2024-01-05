6th grader who died during Perry High School shooting identified

PERRY, Iowa (KCRG) - Police have released the name of the 6th-grade student who was gunned down during a school shooting at Perry High School Thursday morning.

Police said 11-year-old Ahmir Jolliff had suffered three gunshot wounds and ruled his death a homicide.

The shooter was also confirmed to be 17-year-old Dylan Butler. Authorities say his death was determined to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

A total of seven other individuals were also injured during the attack. On Thursday authorities had reported only five others were injured. Three victims were school staff members and four are students. Police say Perry High School Principal Dan Marburger is one of those victims who suffered multiple gunshots. He remains in critical condition. Police said Marburger placed himself in harm’s way to protect his students. Marburger and two students remain hospitalized. The others had been treated and released.

The investigation is ongoing. Investigators will be reviewing social media evidence and conducting interviews with eyewitnesses and victims. DCI said it would hand the investigation over to the Dallas County Attorney’s Office to determine what additional course of action may be needed once the department finished its investigation.

Copyright 2024 KCRG. All rights reserved.