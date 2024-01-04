Winning design for 2024 Freedom Festival Button Design Contest revealed

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids Freedom Festival organizers have announced the winner of the 2024 Button Design Contest.

The winning design was created by Dan Schuster, a freelance designer from Cedar Rapids.

“This exceptional design stood out for its vibrant colors, symbolic imagery of Veterans Memorial Building, and its ability to embody the essence of the festival for all ages,” Freedom Festival staff said in a press release.

For winning the contest, Schuster will receive a “VIP Experience” to some Freedom Festival events. He’ll also be the Grand Marshall in the 2024 Freedom Festival Parade.

The 2024 Cedar Rapids Freedom Festival is set for June 14th through July 4.

