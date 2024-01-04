Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Magical Rhine and Moselle Rivers
Advertise With Us

WATCH: Iowa Town Hall with Asa Hutchinson

By KCRG Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 3:02 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Gray TV will host a second virtual town hall ahead of the Iowa Caucuses, this time with candidate Asa Hutchinson, where we will ask your questions.

Iowa Political Director Dave Price is sitting down with Hutchinson LIVE at 3:30 PM.

This is the second forum ahead of the January 15th Iowa Caucuses. On January 2nd, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis took part in the first virtual forum. We have invited other candidates, including Nikki Haley and Donald Trump, to take part in a virtual town hall and hope to announce more events soon.

Copyright 2024 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police respond to Perry High School in Perry, Iowa., Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024. Police say there...
Sixth-grade student dead, five others hurt in shooting at Perry, Iowa high school; suspect is dead
Police are investigating a bank robbery at the Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust Wednesday morning.
Police investigate robbery at Cedar Rapids bank
Cedar Rapids police
Man dies in medical emergency outside Taft Middle School in Cedar Rapids
Cedar Rapids Police say the incident started at 6:24 a.m. and came to a stop in the 5600 block...
Subject named, new details released in officer-involved shooting in Cedar Rapids
Avery Doherty
FBI joins investigation into missing Ames girl

Latest News

Police respond to Perry High School in Perry, Iowa., Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024. Police say there...
WATCH: Officials hold press conference on Perry shooting
Jan Beal from Winner Link Advisory Group joins us to talk about the important ways you need to...
Local financial expert recommends a fresh start looking at your finances in the new year
Cedar Rapids Freedom Festival organizers have announced the winner of the 2024 Button Design...
Winning design for 2024 Freedom Festival Button Design Contest revealed
The Dallas County Sheriff confirmed multiple people were shot at around 7:37 a.m. at Perry...
Dallas County Sheriff holds press conference on Perry High School shooting