WAGNER TAILS: Indigo and Aspen

BENTON AND IOWA COUNTIES, Iowa (KCRG) - Indigo is the definition of sweet, according to caretakers at Better Together Rescue in Vinton.

Give her a day or two to adjust, and she’ll be head butting you for cuddles. Indigo loves to play with small toys, and she loves a canned food treat.

This approximate two-year-old gets along well with other cats, and should do well with another cat with a similar disposition.

She’d love to spend her days napping and cuddling in a laid back home. Click HERE for the adoption application.

--

This people-loving pup was recently returned to Safe Haven of Iowa County after her previously family felt she needed more than they could give her.

Aspen is about one-year-old. Staff members say the transition back to the shelter has been a little rough for her as she loves attention and being around people.

She enjoys playing with other dogs, and she still has lots of puppy energy.

Aspen is off to a great start with her manners and patience after previously attending obedience classes. Click HERE for the adoption application.

