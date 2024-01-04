USDA release new ‘Plant Hardiness Zone Map’ showing parts of Iowa have warmed slightly in the last few decades

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - New data released by the USDA shows the average low temperature in parts of Iowa has risen over the last 30 years.

The USDA released an updated version of its “Plant Hardiness Zone Map”. It’s often used by gardeners to see what plants can survive colder temperatures.

“We had hundreds of pots being filled that will be planted next week,” Al Pierson, owner of Pierson’s Flowershop and Green House in Cedar Rapids.

When it comes to picking out what plants he wants to sell, he said the hardiness level is an important part of that decision.

“There’s always a customer or a plant or two that you’re going to lose to an early frost,” Pierson said.

The USDA’s “Plant Hardiness Zone Map” shows Iowa’s average low temperature increased over the last 30 years.

“Most of Iowa didn’t really change that much,” said Aaron Steil, an Iowa State University Consumer Horticulture Extension Specialist.

While he said it was only a slight change, the difference between the recent map and the updated one from 2012 shows how many more plants can now better survive Iowa winters. He also said Iowans could potentially grow more diverse plants.

“If we can plant trees and many different species and genres, then we are more likely not to see this big loss due to an insect or disease,” Steil said. “A great example of that is the Emerald Ash Borer.”

The more plants capable of surviving Iowa winters mean more business for people like Pierson, but he said people still need to do their own homework before buying a new plant.

“Do your research,” he said. “Ask a professional for advice on it.”

