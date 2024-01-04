Show You Care
Two teens accused of drag-racing before deadly Iowa City crash plead not guilty

Elijah Seals and Kesean Ford are pleading not guilty to the charges against them.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 7:27 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Jury trials are expected to begin in April for two teens accused of drag racing before a deadly crash in Iowa City last year.

Elijah Seals and Kesean Ford are pleading not guilty to the charges against them.

The crash happened over Memorial Day weekend in May 2023. Prosecutors say Seals and Ford were driving side by side down East Court Street near City High, going at least 25 miles over the speed limit.

They hit a vehicle driven by 22-year-old Jennifer Russell from Waterloo. She later died from her injuries. Her family filed a lawsuit against the teens, but that lawsuit has since been dismissed.

Seals and Ford were 17 years old at the time. Both face charges including involuntary manslaughter and homicide by vehicle.

Both could get up to 30 years in prison if convicted.

