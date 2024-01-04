Show You Care
Rep. Ashley Hinson makes town hall stop in Manchester

There is a lot on the agenda including both foreign aid to Ukraine and Israel as well as domestic issues like the budget and border security.
By Emily Schrad
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 6:21 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MANCHESTER, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa Representative Ashley Hinson was in Manchester today for a town hall.

Representative Hinson spoke to constituents about big-ticket items like government funding and the surge of migrants at the border.

”That’s been my whole goal, to fight for taxpayers, to fight for rural America and make sure y’all have a seat at the table,” said Hinson.

Hinson touted some of the legislation she’s helped introduce since taking office along with answering some questions from the public in Manchester Wednesday.

One of the big topics was government spending.

”There needs to be some sort of accountability in there to force Congress... You know I offered to go without a paycheck for example if the government shut down. I would continue to do that,” said Hinson.

Hinson also touched on the wars in Israel and Ukraine.

Hinson has previously voted against some aid packages to Ukraine, saying they’ve gotten word the money wasn’t all going to helping Ukrainians fight back in the war.

”I will support going forward anything that is laser-focused, targeted and has the proper oversight, as long as it’s designed to help them truly help fight back against Russia,” she said.

Community members at the town hall said it was nice to get face time with the Representative.

”It’s better to talk directly to the person. And also I think it’s important to hear her explanation to understand that these circumstances are sometimes very complicated. And I thought she did a good job of listening and trying to explain,” said Larry Nagel, Asbury Resident.

One community member asked if there’s anything the two parties can agree on.

“Number one, the border. I think there are many people on both sides of the aisle that care about some sort of solution for the southern border,” said Hinson. “The other area where I think there is some inkling that there could be some kind of movement there is the debt,” she said. “I’m hopeful that that is something we can do and I do think it should happen in a bipartisan way.”

Hinson plans to also make stops in Linn and Poweshiek counties this week.

