Radon Action Month, experts warn about dangerous gas

Linn County Public Health says at least half of Iowa Homes have radon levels higher than EPA recommendations.
By Conner Woodruff
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 6:23 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Radon is a dangerous gas that comes from decaying Uranium elements in soils. It’s neither noticeable by smell nor sight. Experts are urging Iowans to test their homes as soon as possible.

The Department of Public Health reports Iowa has the highest average indoor radon concentration in the country. According to Linn County Health, at least half of Iowa homes are above the EPA’s recommended action level.

Experts are encouraging homeowners to test as soon as possible; when inhaled, excessive radon particles can damage the lungs and could lead to cancer.

“It’s colorless, odorless, you can’t taste it, the only way to know if you have Radon is to test,” Ruby Perin with the Linn County Health Department said. “It’s better to test and prevent that from happening than waiting for it to happen.”

If levels are excessive, Iowans are encouraged to reach out to a state licensed radon mitigation specialist.

Typically, the highest levels of radon can be found in the first floor of a home or in the basement. People can order testing kits from the American Lung association’s website.

Radon is a gas that comes from the decay of Uranium in soils or rocks around home foundations. Health expert say prolonged exposure to radon can damage lung tissue and lead to cancer. Radon is a leading cause of lung cancer, only behind cigarettes. The Linn County Health Department is encouraging people to test their homes immediately.

Linn County health says homeowners with high radon levels should talk to their doctor to figure out if there’s been any impact on their health.

Long time Cedar Rapids football coach Jim Dostal has died.
Longtime Cedar Rapids football coach dies at 59
