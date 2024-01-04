Nearly two years after assault that turned deadly, Waterloo police arrest man in murder case

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - Waterloo Police arrested a man on a second degree murder charge due to an assault that happened nearly two years ago.

Police say the assault happened on March 7, 2022 at the Hometown Foods located at 1010 Mitchell Avenue. Officers found 71-year-old Ibrahim Lagumdzic hurt from the assault.

A criminal complaint shows Lagumdzic was on the ground and had thrown up blood. It goes on to show he spent several months in the hospital with declining health until his dead on August 27, 2022.

On Wednesday, officers arrested 50-year-old Luttreal Allen. The criminal complaint shows investigators learned Allen was upset with Lagumdzic, and wanted to confront him due to an assault several years before that.

Police say their investigation into the case continues.

