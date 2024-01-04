Marion seed library launches for new year, part of trend of “libraries of things”

MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - Libraries have evolved, and they’re no longer just a place to check out books.

From cake pans to record players, even metal detectors, libraries are renting out stuff more and more. Wednesday, TV9 visited a nontraditional collection at the Marion Library: a seed library.

“People are invited to come and ‘check’ the seeds out. They don’t have to return anything. We simply ask that, when you’re getting them, you take only the seeds that you need,” said Becca Draus, Children and Family Services

According to a 2023 article, collections of objects, called Libraries of Things, have existed for several decades but their “current rise and spread coincides with several intersecting social movements,” including changing technology and the sharing economy. Think things like Uber, AirBnB, and TaskRabbit.

“Growing up, you know, the library was a quiet space where you went and you picked out your books...but, you know, times are changing,” said Draus.

“The goal of this library in general is to help people find their passions and to nurture those,” said Ashley Osborn, Marketing and Special Events Manager at the library.

As for the seed library, last year they started with about 800 seed packets and ended with about 30. This year, the librarian said they’re starting the season with about double that inventory. She said it was so popular, she wouldn’t say exactly when it was going to open to avoid a rush on the seeds, just that it will be open before the end of next week.

