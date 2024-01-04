Longtime Cedar Rapids football coach dies at 59
Published: Jan. 4, 2024
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Long time Cedar Rapids football coach Jim Dostal has died. He was 59 years old.
Dostal coached at Coe College, Prairie, and Jefferson, leading the J-Hawks to a Class 4A state playoff semi-final in 1992.
He graduated from Jefferson and was an All-American linebacker at Coe who was a part of the school’s first NCAA Division 3 playoff team in 1986.
