Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Magical Rhine and Moselle Rivers
Advertise With Us

Longtime Cedar Rapids football coach dies at 59

Long time Cedar Rapids football coach Jim Dostal has died.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 6:51 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Long time Cedar Rapids football coach Jim Dostal has died. He was 59 years old.

Dostal coached at Coe College, Prairie, and Jefferson, leading the J-Hawks to a Class 4A state playoff semi-final in 1992.

He graduated from Jefferson and was an All-American linebacker at Coe who was a part of the school’s first NCAA Division 3 playoff team in 1986.

Copyright 2024 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating a bank robbery at the Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust Wednesday morning.
Police investigate robbery at Cedar Rapids bank
Cedar Rapids police
Man dies in medical emergency outside Taft Middle School in Cedar Rapids
Cedar Rapids Police say the incident started at 6:24 a.m. and came to a stop in the 5600 block...
Subject named, new details released in officer-involved shooting in Cedar Rapids
Avery Doherty
FBI joins investigation into missing Ames girl
In a criminal complaint, officials said Tricia Stonehouse Shelly, 49, of Eldridge, was charged...
Eldridge woman arrested for alleged theft at Iowa City adult boutique

Latest News

Born’s 21 lead Northern Iowa over Missouri State 64-62
Iowa quarterback Deacon Hill looks for a receiver during the first half of the Citrus Bowl...
Hawkeyes looking at the positives, despite rough Citrus Bowl performance
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark (22) drives past Michigan State guard Tory Ozment (1) during the...
Caitlin Clark hits long 3-pointer at the buzzer, scores 40 as No. 4 Iowa beats Michigan State 76-73
Wisconsin's Max Klesmit (11) fouls Iowa's Dasonte Bowen (5) during the first half of an NCAA...
No. 21 Wisconsin uses strong 2nd half to beat Iowa 83-72 for 3rd straight win