Longtime Cedar Rapids football coach dies at 59

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Long time Cedar Rapids football coach Jim Dostal has died. He was 59 years old.

Dostal coached at Coe College, Prairie, and Jefferson, leading the J-Hawks to a Class 4A state playoff semi-final in 1992.

He graduated from Jefferson and was an All-American linebacker at Coe who was a part of the school’s first NCAA Division 3 playoff team in 1986.

