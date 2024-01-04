Local restaurant group shares how it combats inflated costs

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A national survey found the restaurant industry saw a healthy jump in sales in 2023. But that’s only after many businesses had to make some minor changes to the way they operate; changes like increasing their credit card fees.

At Bricks Bar & Grill in Cedar Rapids, changes were made thanks to the rising costs of the products they serve and the people who help serve them.

“I think it was going into ‘21, our group decided to add the credit card fee on to our checks,” said Tim Kindl with the Fun Not Fancy Restaurant Group. “It’s almost a full time job at some restaurants, it’s that much money.”

But amid the change, they say they wanted to be transparent about it with their customers. Which is why they made sure customers knew of the higher prices and told them why they felt they had to raise them.

It’s something a lot of other restaurants are dealing with right now.

“You might walk into a restaurant or bar that looks incredibly busy and they are incredibly busy, but at the end of the day the profitability is just not there,” said Jessica Dunker with the Iowa Restaurant Association.

While restaurants do what they can to offset increased costs, there are also several things customers can do..

One way is to pay the entire bill in cash.

“Actually that can make the difference between your table being profitable and non-profitable,” said Dunker.

And another is to support the serving staff.

“If you’re in a full service restaurant where people are coming to the table and taking your order and creating an environment for you, those people are still really depending on tips as a tremendous portion of their income,” said Dunker.

