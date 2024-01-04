Law enforcement still searching for Iowa 5-year-old missing for more than two months

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - We’re hearing from the father of a five-year-old Iowa girl who hasn’t been seen in more than two months.

Family reported Avery Doherty of Ames missing in October.

Police believe her mother, Esther Bender, took her. Bender does not have custody of her daughter.

Avery’s father Brandon Doherty says his daughter was last seen when Bender picked her up from school.

Doherty has lived in Kansas City since he and Bender separated.

The couple were going through a lengthy custody battle, with court documents showing Doherty was petitioning for visitation rights.

He has theories about where she is that keep him up at night.

“Walk from my dart board through my house into my room where I have a mirror, and it’s just back and forth pace,” he said. “I just constantly ask God to give her a hug for me. I want to squeeze her so bad.”

The FBI is helping Ames police find her.

Anyone with information on Avery should call police.

