Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Magical Rhine and Moselle Rivers
Advertise With Us

Disney employee alleges sexual misconduct cover-up, report says

According to the Hollywood Reporter, an employee is suing Disney for refusing to escalate...
According to the Hollywood Reporter, an employee is suing Disney for refusing to escalate concerns about the former vice president of distribution Nolan Gonzalez despite several complaints.(CNN via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 8:08 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A Disney employee is accusing the company of covering up a pattern of sexual misconduct by a former executive.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, an employee is suing Disney for refusing to escalate concerns about the former vice president of distribution, Nolan Gonzalez, despite several complaints.

The suit was filed in the Los Angeles Superior Court on Tuesday.

In it, the plaintiff alleges Gonzales assaulted her several times in 2017 when she was incapacitated. She claims he allegedly threatened to “ruin her career” when she tried to cut contact with him in 2018.

The woman said management knew about Gonzales’ alleged history of sexual misconduct but that Disney refused to take action against him.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, Gonzales left the job in 2022.

No comment from Disney or Gonzales has been reported.

Copyright 2024 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating a bank robbery at the Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust Wednesday morning.
Police investigate robbery at Cedar Rapids bank
Cedar Rapids police
Man dies in medical emergency outside Taft Middle School in Cedar Rapids
Cedar Rapids Police say the incident started at 6:24 a.m. and came to a stop in the 5600 block...
Subject named, new details released in officer-involved shooting in Cedar Rapids
Avery Doherty
FBI joins investigation into missing Ames girl
In a criminal complaint, officials said Tricia Stonehouse Shelly, 49, of Eldridge, was charged...
Eldridge woman arrested for alleged theft at Iowa City adult boutique

Latest News

Some charcuterie meat products sold at Sam's Club locations in eight states are being recalled.
Charcuterie meat products sold at Sam’s Club recalled over salmonella concerns
Avery Doherty
Law enforcement still searching for Iowa 5-year-old missing for more than two months
Two teens accused of drag-racing before deadly Iowa City crash plead not guilty
Elijah Seals and Kesean Ford are pleading not guilty to the charges against them.
Two teens accused of drag-racing before deadly Iowa City crash plead not guilty