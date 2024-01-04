Cooper DeJean announces intent to play in NFL next season

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa All-American Cooper DeJean announced he is forgoing his senior season in the black and gold to play in the NFL.

DeJean was named a finalist for the Jim Thorpe Award. He was named on the Associated Press All-Big Ten team and the All-America teams by CBS and/or The Athletic.

DeJean, an Odebolt, Iowa native, ranks second on the team in interceptions and third in pass break-ups this season. He played 388 snaps this season without giving up a touchdown before suffering a season-ending injury.

DeJean was named the Tatum-Woodson Big Ten Defensive Back of the Year and the Rodgers-Dwight Big Ten Return Specialist of the Year,

This season, the junior has 41 tackles, two interceptions and five pass break-ups while playing for one of the top defense’s in the country. DeJean returned 21 punts for 241 yards with one touchdown.

