Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Magical Rhine and Moselle Rivers
Advertise With Us

Cooper DeJean announces intent to play in NFL next season

Iowa defensive back Cooper DeJean (3) returns a punt during the first half of an NCAA college...
Iowa defensive back Cooper DeJean (3) returns a punt during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Western Michigan, Sept. 16, 2023, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, file)(Charlie Neibergall | AP)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 4:15 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa All-American Cooper DeJean announced he is forgoing his senior season in the black and gold to play in the NFL.

DeJean was named a finalist for the Jim Thorpe Award. He was named on the Associated Press All-Big Ten team and the All-America teams by CBS and/or The Athletic.

DeJean, an Odebolt, Iowa native, ranks second on the team in interceptions and third in pass break-ups this season. He played 388 snaps this season without giving up a touchdown before suffering a season-ending injury.

DeJean was named the Tatum-Woodson Big Ten Defensive Back of the Year and the Rodgers-Dwight Big Ten Return Specialist of the Year,

This season, the junior has 41 tackles, two interceptions and five pass break-ups while playing for one of the top defense’s in the country. DeJean returned 21 punts for 241 yards with one touchdown.

Copyright 2024 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police respond to Perry High School in Perry, Iowa., Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024. Police say there...
Sixth-grade student dead, five others hurt in shooting at Perry, Iowa high school; suspect is dead
Police are investigating a bank robbery at the Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust Wednesday morning.
Police investigate robbery at Cedar Rapids bank
Cedar Rapids police
Man dies in medical emergency outside Taft Middle School in Cedar Rapids
Cedar Rapids Police say the incident started at 6:24 a.m. and came to a stop in the 5600 block...
Subject named, new details released in officer-involved shooting in Cedar Rapids
Avery Doherty
FBI joins investigation into missing Ames girl

Latest News

Long time Cedar Rapids football coach Jim Dostal has died.
Longtime Cedar Rapids football coach dies at 59
Born’s 21 lead Northern Iowa over Missouri State 64-62
Iowa quarterback Deacon Hill looks for a receiver during the first half of the Citrus Bowl...
Hawkeyes looking at the positives, despite rough Citrus Bowl performance
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark (22) drives past Michigan State guard Tory Ozment (1) during the...
Caitlin Clark hits long 3-pointer at the buzzer, scores 40 as No. 4 Iowa beats Michigan State 76-73