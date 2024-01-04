Cloudy for most again Thursday, monitoring early week storm system

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - While we’re hopeful for a few breaks in the clouds today, gray skies are hanging tough for now.

The hope comes from patches of clearing that have developed to our east and south overnight, which have shown some signs of expanding. These pockets of clearing could give some of us a look at some bluer skies or even some sunshine at times, if we’re lucky enough for that expansion to continue. It’s conceivable, given that an area of high pressure slides through the area today. The effect of this at the very least will be to keep our winds fairly light. Highs reach the low 30s.

More clouds move in from the southwest this evening and tonight, so any partial clearing will be short-lived. Overcast skies will stick around throughout Friday as a storm system tracks to the south of our area. Areas of precipitation should also stay closer to its track, leaving eastern Iowa dry. Highs reach the mid 30s after lows in the mid 20s.

Saturday keeps the theme of quiet weather going, with at least partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the mid to upper 30s. A disturbance that largely passes to our north provides a chance for some lighter snow toward Saturday night, which could cause some minor impacts if you have overnight travel plans. Precipitation largely exits toward daybreak on Sunday, leaving most of that day dry as highs creep back above freezing for highs.

Early next week remains a point of focus for your First Alert Storm Team, with the potential for a more substantial winter storm to develop. With another day’s worth of data since Wednesday, there has been some movement toward a consensus among the computer models we use to help make our forecasts. This has somewhat favored a slightly more southeasterly track of an area of low pressure, which is slated to develop in the southern Plains by Monday and track to the northeast. This path would take it from around central Arkansas, through western Tennessee and Kentucky, up toward eastern Michigan. The low pressure system strengthens fairly rapidly as it follows this path, leading to increased wind speeds.

For us in eastern Iowa, this outcome would keep the potential for the heaviest snowfall just to the southeast of our area and affect Illinois, Wisconsin, Indiana, and Michigan a bit more. However, we would still be in line for some snow accumulation, which when combined with strong winds would cause plenty of headaches. The path of the storm system could still change, too, as it’s still thousands of miles away and a small shift could make a large difference in terms of impacts for the TV9 viewing area.

Snowfall remains a threat early next week, though the heaviest swath of snow may stay just southeast of eastern Iowa. Stay tuned for updates. (KCRG)

Bottom line: stick with us as we head into the weekend for the latest. We’ll be constantly taking in new data as it arrives, and adjusting the forecast as needed. If you have plans early next week that could be affected by wintry weather, such as travel, start to consider ways you could modify them. You can find the latest updates here on KCRG.com, on KCRG-TV9, and the KCRG-TV9 First Alert Weather mobile app.

One thing that does look fairly certain is that the latter portion of the 9-day forecast will turn a bit colder, with highs only in the 20s by next Wednesday into Thursday. Another storm system gives us a shot at some snow on Thursday, and brings in even colder air toward the end of the work week. Lows by then may be in the single digits or low 10s, with highs struggling to approach 20 degrees.

