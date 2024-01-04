Born’s 21 lead Northern Iowa over Missouri State 64-62

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Bowen Born scored 21 points in Northern Iowa’s 64-62 victory against Missouri State on Wednesday night.

Born made a layup and a 3-pointer during a 5-0 surge that gave Northern Iowa a 63-59 lead with 1:36 to play. Alston Mason answered with a 3 to pull Missouri State to 63-62. Nate Heise split a pair of free throws for the Panthers to cap the scoring with 12 seconds left. The Bears’ Nick Kramer missed a 3 to end it.

Born added five rebounds for the Panthers (7-7, 1-2 Missouri Valley Conference). Jacob Hutson shot 8 of 12 from the field and 3 for 5 from the line to add 19 points. Tytan Anderson had eight points and shot 3 of 9 from the field and 2 for 3 from the line.

Cesare Edwards finished with 25 points and eight rebounds for the Bears (9-5, 1-2). Missouri State also got 12 points from Mason and 10 from Nick Kramer.

