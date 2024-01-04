After a quiet few days, next week brings potential wintry weather
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Right now, we are stuck in a bit of a stagnant weather pattern. More clouds than sun will be seen through the weekend as temperatures remain in the 30s for highs and the 20s for lows.
A more active weather regime builds for next week as several waves will move across the United States bringing a variety of wintry weather.
We continue to track a significant storm arriving early next week. At this point, there is a chance for rain/snow to move in on Monday with snow possible on Tuesday. As the storm is still over 5 days away and is currently sitting in the Gulf of Alaska specifics are not possible.
Have a great night!
