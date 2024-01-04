After a quiet few days, next week brings potential wintry weather

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Right now, we are stuck in a bit of a stagnant weather pattern. More clouds than sun will be seen through the weekend as temperatures remain in the 30s for highs and the 20s for lows.

The latest satellite and radar data. (KCRG)

A more active weather regime builds for next week as several waves will move across the United States bringing a variety of wintry weather.

Midwest Potential Winter Storm (KCRG)

We continue to track a significant storm arriving early next week. At this point, there is a chance for rain/snow to move in on Monday with snow possible on Tuesday. As the storm is still over 5 days away and is currently sitting in the Gulf of Alaska specifics are not possible.

What we know about a pending winter storm (KCRG)

Stay with your First Alert Storm Team as we track this system.

