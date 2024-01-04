3-year-old dies after being shot by stray bullet on New Year’s Eve

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/Gray News) - Police say a 3-year-old Tennessee boy died after he was shot by a stray bullet from apparent “celebratory gunfire” on New Year’s Eve.

The Memphis Police Department says 3-year-old Brayden Smith was shot by a stray bullet while inside his family’s apartment on New Year’s Eve, WMC reports. Officers responded to the scene just before 6 p.m. Sunday.

The toddler was rushed to the hospital in critical condition after he was hit by the bullet, which came through the window of the apartment. His death was confirmed by police Wednesday afternoon.

Brayden Smith, 3, died Wednesday after he was struck by a stray bullet in Northeast Memphis from celebratory gunfire on New Year's Eve. Police say the child was inside an apartment with family when a bullet came inside through the window. (GoFundMe)

Police say preliminary information points to a random bullet that hit Brayden from a different part of the apartment complex. The gunman has not been found.

“Our investigators are working tirelessly and diligently to bring those responsible to justice,” said police in a statement.

While the investigation is ongoing, community members are looking to show support for the toddler’s family and hope the person who pulled the trigger comes forward.

Larry Hunter works with the Touched by an Angel organization, which gave out meals Tuesday to residents at the apartment complex.

“You’re at home. You’re thinking you’re in a place of safety, and a bullet came from nowhere. It really bothered me. It could’ve been my son, my grandson, your son,” Hunter said. “We have to come together and say, ‘Enough is enough.’”

Police say that between 9 p.m. on New Year’s Eve and 3 a.m. on New Year’s Day, there were more than 327 gunshots recorded by the department’s gunfire detection software. Dispatchers received 195 calls of shots fired.

“We’ve tried to stress that... celebratory gunfire is illegal and celebratory gunfire leads to tragic events like this and we just have to stop shooting these guns,” Assistant Police Chief Don Crowe said.

A GoFundMe has been launched to help Brayden’s family with funeral expenses.

Copyright 2024 WMC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.