LIVE: Iowa Town Hall with Ron DeSantis

Florida Govenor Ron Desantis spent the morning in Cedar Rapids Tuesday.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 6:43 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - With the Iowa Caucuses entering the final stretch, Iowa’s Gray Television Stations are hosting virtual town halls with the top candidates to answer questions you want to ask.

Iowa Political Director Dave Price will sit down one-on-one with the candidates for the Republican nomination asking questions that you submitted.

Ron DeSantis is the first to agree to take part in the virtual town hall live at 7:00 pm on Jan. 2nd, 2024.

You can watch the live stream below:

The city told TV9 today an inspection in June first found signs of issues.
City releases new information on closure of Cedar Rapids apartment complex
