Tory Taylor leaves the Hawkeyes in the record books

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Citrus Bowl may have marked his final game with the Hawkeyes, but Taylor etched his name into the record books for what could be a very long time.

Camping World Stadium may always be a special field for Iowa’s Tory Taylor. It’s where he set the NCAA record for most punting yards in a single season. But if you ask Tory how he felt about it, he wanted more from that record-breaking punt.

“Punting is like hitting a golf ball. Sometimes you’ll hit good ones and sometimes you’ll get bad ones and unfortunately, I didn’t start the game the way I wanted to.”

That first punt went 62 yards. He needed just 20 to break the record that has stood since 1938.

“I might be dead by the time it’s broken who knows.”

Taylor was named the Ray Gun Award winner to the nation’s best Punter, Taylor finished the season with 4,479 yards.

“People kind of talk about most yards in a season, which I think is pretty but someone actually told me that I think I have the big ten average record. I think that’s a little bit more special and means more to me. "

The Australian played his final game in the black and gold on Monday. As a player who was very new to American football when he first arrived in Iowa City, Taylor says what he’s loved the most about his time at Iowa are the people.

“You really only play for 3 hours on a Saturday 12 times a year, but you spend about 20-30 hours a week with the same guys over and over again every day and it’s one of those things you don’t really think about it when you’re doing it, but then it comes to an end.”

Taylor’s been invited to the Reese’s Senior Bowl in February which showcases the top NFL Draft prospects. He’s going to continue training and hopes to land on a new roster in April.

“The biggest thing I’ll take away from Tory is just his work ethic, his attention to detail, the pride that he has, pride in his performance. By doing all these things he’s set a great example for younger guys, not just punters but anybody who is paying attention. Like this guy I think the best in the country. How’d that happen? It just didn’t fall out of the sky,” said Head Coach Kirk Ferentz.

