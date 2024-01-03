Starbucks now allowing customers use own cups
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 7:38 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
(CNN) - Starbucks customers can now use their own cups for nearly all orders.
The coffee chain has added the reusable cup option to drive-thru and app orders.
Previously, it was only available for orders made in-person.
In the drive-thru line, customers just have to tell the barista they have their own mug when they order.
The cup will then be collected at the pickup window using a “contactless vessel.”
On the app, there’s a new “personal cup” option added to the customization button.
Starbucks says the cups must be clean and less than 40 ounces.
These changes are part of a movement to shift away from single-use plastics.
