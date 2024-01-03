Show You Care
Starbucks now allowing customers use own cups

Starbucks will now let customers use personal cups for nearly all orders.
Starbucks will now let customers use personal cups for nearly all orders.(TARGET, KING, CNN)
By CNN
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 7:38 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
(CNN) - Starbucks customers can now use their own cups for nearly all orders.

The coffee chain has added the reusable cup option to drive-thru and app orders.

Previously, it was only available for orders made in-person.

In the drive-thru line, customers just have to tell the barista they have their own mug when they order.

The cup will then be collected at the pickup window using a “contactless vessel.”

On the app, there’s a new “personal cup” option added to the customization button.

Starbucks says the cups must be clean and less than 40 ounces.

These changes are part of a movement to shift away from single-use plastics.

