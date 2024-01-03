Show You Care
Police investigating situation at Cedar Rapids bank

Top Stories: January 3, 2024
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 10:03 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Police are investigating a situation at the Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust Wednesday morning.

Police confirmed they were called to the bank, located at 5400 Council St NE, at around 9:13 a.m.

While police have not confirmed the reason for the call at this time, they did say there is no threat to the public and no one was hurt.

This is a developing story.

Top Stories: January 3, 2024
