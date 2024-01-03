Show You Care
New indoor pickleball venue in Cedar Rapids to hold invite-only soft-opening

Top Stories: January 3, 2024
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 12:31 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - People may still be waiting for a chance to play pickleball at the new Pickle Palace in downtown Cedar Rapids, but a few may get a sneak peek at a soft opening this week.

Though the venue did not confirm how many soft-opening events it plans to hold, it announced one invite-only soft opening will take place from Thursday through Saturday.

The venue made the announcement in a Facebook post, saying one person will be selected as part of a giveaway. And that person and six of their friends will be able to play pickleball and try some snacks and drinks.

To be eligible to take part, people will have to follow the Pickle Palace on Facebook and like the post about the soft-opening and share it.

Staff with the Pickle Palace said the giveaway winner will be selected by 9 p.m. Wednesday.

Once the Pickle Palace officially opens, it will offer indoor pickleball and duckpin bowling, along with food and drink options and an event space. It will be located at 101 1st Avenue SW in Cedar Rapids, next to the recently opened Big Grove Brewery.

It’s part of the 1st and 1st development project that is adding attractions and amenities to the downtown Cedar Rapids area, west of the river.

