Missing dog reunites with family states away

A dog that went missing in Texas on Thanksgiving was reunited with its family who lives in Arizona on New Year's Day. (Credit: KRGV via CNN Newsource)
By KRGV Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 7:09 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
HARLINGEN, Texas (KRGV) - It is already a special new year for an Arizona dog owner.

Her beloved pet, Maile, was visiting family in Texas over the Thanksgiving holiday when the rescue dog went missing, but after weeks of searching, Maile was spotted in an RV park in Texas.

“Maile knew me immediately and ran to me,” Maile’s owner Johnna Hayse said.

Hayse says dozens of strangers came together to help find Maile.

“Usually several people were out, driving their cars, paying for their gas, all on their own time. For strangers. And these people are now our family,” she said.

On New Year’s morning, one of those new family members who spent weeks on the search for Maile found her after getting a tip that Maile was seen hanging out in an RV park. She went to pick up the dog right away and called Hayse and her wife.

“We couldn’t believe it. Stacy screamed. I gasped and we just couldn’t believe that they had their hands on her,” Hayse said.

Hayse says it was a difficult experience to be without her rescue dog, but the experience showed her just how special her hometown community is.

“It gives me chills just just speaking about it. The community has wrapped us up and loved us,” she said.

Hayse says she is “absolutely blessed to know these people.”

Maile is malnourished and has several mats in her fur, but otherwise is doing well.

Maile is 4 years old and was rescued from the Arizona desert three years ago when Hayse and her wife found her eating rocks before they took her in.

